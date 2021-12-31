High Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after purchasing an additional 820,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

