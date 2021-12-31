Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 100,153 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,153 shares during the quarter. Post comprises 2.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 2.11% of Post worth $147,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $111.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.79 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.