Brokerages Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Announce $5.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $4.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $24.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.78. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

