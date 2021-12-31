Brokerages Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Announce $5.71 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $4.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $24.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.78. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.