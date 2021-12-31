$1.47 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,443,858 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Amundi purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after buying an additional 444,103 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,699,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.69. 1,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,905. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

