Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 44 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $265.24. 4,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,973. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $266.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

