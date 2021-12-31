Conning Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $191.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

