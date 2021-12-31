Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $329.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.30 million and the highest is $330.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.54. 4,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,474. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

