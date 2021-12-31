Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $162.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.20 million and the highest is $165.60 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $132.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $508.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,113. The stock has a market cap of $774.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

