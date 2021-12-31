$58.38 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce sales of $58.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.80 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $30.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $203.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,142 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

GDYN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,398. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

