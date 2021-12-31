First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post sales of $130.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $133.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $520.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $527.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $518.73 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $537.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. 242,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

