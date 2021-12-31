Unifi Protocol DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.32 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $39.98 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $7.85 or 0.00016892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00236284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00031508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.51 or 0.00513520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00082393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

