Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Tops $0.0654 on Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $17.46 million and $986,242.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

