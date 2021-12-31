Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $23,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,750. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.