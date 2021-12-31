Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,746. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.76 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

