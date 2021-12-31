Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 7,836 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $51,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $261,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $143,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. 1,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,467. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.