Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 3.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $75,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $346.70. 1,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.94 and its 200 day moving average is $315.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

