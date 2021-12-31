Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Bill.com worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,322,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,004,000 after acquiring an additional 536,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

Bill.com stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.40. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.58 and a beta of 2.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

