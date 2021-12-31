Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 252,766 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1,309.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,766 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.