$4.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $4.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $930,000.00 and the highest is $9.63 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 578.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $9.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,720 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASND traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.48. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

