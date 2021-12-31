$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.67 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $69.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $420.09 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

GSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 7,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,963. The firm has a market cap of $831.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.