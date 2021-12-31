Zacks: Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 375.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 75.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 478,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 85,186.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 152.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.96. 30,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,960. The stock has a market cap of $391.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

