Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report $3.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $12.90 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.90 million, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $19.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of QUIK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 3,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,007. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.