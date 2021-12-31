$123.74 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce $123.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $122.44 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $469.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $594.75 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in LivePerson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in LivePerson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LivePerson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 22,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. LivePerson has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.14.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.