Shadows 1-Day Volume Tops $208,296.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $208,296.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0979 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

