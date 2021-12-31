Kin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Kin has a total market capitalization of $130.17 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00187193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00236284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00031508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.55 or 0.07883577 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,674,719,752,175 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.