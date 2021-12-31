Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 756,344 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $180,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

HTA traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 56,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,115. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.