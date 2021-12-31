Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Invests $70.06 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 623,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after acquiring an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.72.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.53.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

