D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $260.98 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

