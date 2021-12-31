Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $291,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $321.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $251.96 and a one year high of $322.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.43 and a 200 day moving average of $304.08.

