Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Purchases Shares of 207,737 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.00. 588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.74. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.51 and a 12-month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

