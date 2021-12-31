Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.73 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

