Core Alternative Capital Purchases 6,245 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.25. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

