Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,308 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock opened at $231.91 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.78 and its 200-day moving average is $245.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

