Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $255.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

