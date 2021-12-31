iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

