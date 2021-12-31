Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 160.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 1.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $272,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after acquiring an additional 531,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. 9,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

