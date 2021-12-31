Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $427.36 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,801 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 2.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Equinix worth $427,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $908,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 212.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $849.24. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $809.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $815.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.