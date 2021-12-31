Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.28. 33,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

