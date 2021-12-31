Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 10,892 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 715.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.15. 68,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.