ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $13,004.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00313543 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00129299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00087164 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

