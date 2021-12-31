Pendal Group Ltd Has $115.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $115,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 222,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $367.34 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $372.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.65. The company has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.