RE Advisers Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $176.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.