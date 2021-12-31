Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 165,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,386,127. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

