Analysts Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UpHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv acquired 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $486,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $606,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.27. 21,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

