Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report $801.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.60 million to $812.00 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $784.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. 8,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,149. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

