Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) Director Purchases C$26,000.00 in Stock

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) Director Gregory Harold Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,100.

Shares of FO stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,884. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$125.68 million and a PE ratio of -32.50.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.