Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $322,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,909. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

