Forbes J M & Co. LLP Makes New $218,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.01. 642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

