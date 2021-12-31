Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Has $37.51 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 12.1% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $37,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

