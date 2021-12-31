Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Stryker stock opened at $270.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

